Here's Why Salman Khan's Kick 2 Cannot Release on Eid 2020
Speculations that "Kick 2" will be Salman Khan's release on the Eid weekend next year were put to rest by the films director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala.
Speculations that "Kick 2" will be Salman Khan's release on the Eid weekend next year were put to rest by the films director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala.
Speculations that "Kick 2" will be Salman's release on the Eid weekend next year were put to rest by the films director-producer Sajid Nadiadwala during a press interaction on Saturday in Mumbai. Talking at the event about the current situation of "Kick 2", Nadiadwala said: "I have just started writing it. It is not coming on Eid."
Without mentioning names, he added: "I had gone to his place and he asked me, how much are you ready (to start the film). I said I have written one draft (of the script) and need at least three to six months to re-write the draft. So, I will be ready by Eid with the script."
In other words, "Kick 2" cannot possibly release on Eid 2020 because by that time only the script of the film will be ready.
Speculations that "Kick 2" might release on Eid 2020 gained ground after "Inshallah", Salman's film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was shelved. "Inshallah" was originally meant to clash with Akshay Kumar's "Sooryavanshi" on Eid next year.
Although nothing was clearly stated, Salman's cryptic tweet, in the wake of "Inshallah" being shelved, sparked off conjectures among fans that he was readying "Kick 2" for Eid 2020.
Salman's tweet took off from his famous dialogue in his Eid 2014 blockbuster, "Kick".
"Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi (Don't worry so much about me, I arrive into your hearts.. and also arrive on Eid)," he wrote.
With his only other upcoming film, "Dabanagg 3", already confirmed for Christmas 2019, Salman will have to shoot a super quickie if he is indeed serious about arriving on Eid 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top Five Smartphones to Buy in India Under Rs 10,000
- Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better
- Class Act: Naomi Osaka Warms Hearts as She Comforts Coco Gauff on Court After US Open Match
- ‘We are all Doomed’: If Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Account Isn't Safe, Whose is?
- FSDL to Host U-17 Women's Tournament for India World Cup Team Selection Preparation: Nita Ambani