Here's Why Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan Might Not Be Seen in a Film Anytime Soon

While audiences hope to see the top three Khans of Bollywood--Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir--come together on screen for a movie, Salman has inferred why that may not be possible.

Talking to Pinkvilla, he reasoned, "The budget will have be really really huge and for that, we will need at least 20000 plus theatres to do coverage on that. We hardly have 5000-6000 screens at this point of time. We need to come up with more screens to accommodate such a big film. Then, we can do it."

Last year in November, reports suggested that the three were finally coming on screen together for a cameo in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. A report said that Shah Rukh had agreed to be a part of a scene where the three will be seen seated together on a bench. But going by Salman’s statement, it doesn't seem possible anytime soon.

According to the same interview, he gave another reason why the possibility of the grand collaboration is bleak and blamed exposure of the Social media for it. "What our seniors have done, we can't do. It's like we are in jail, always being captured. Jidhar bhi jao, sab aa jate hai. Our seniors could go anywhere at any time. It becomes very difficult. Social media should be there in limit. It takes over the mystery from the star, the celebrity. We didn't know what Dilip saab or Pran saab did or how they lived. As soon as social media has come in, we know everything about that. Sometimes, it turns out to be frivolous. The exclusivity, the mystery and intrigue isn't there," he said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.