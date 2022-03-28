Here’s Why September 28 is Special for Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan

September 28 can just be a date for most of us, but for Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, this date is quite special. On this day, both father and son started their careers in different languages in different years.

On September 28, 1990, Chiranjeevi made his Bollywood debut with Pratibandh opposite Juhi Chawla and Rami Reddy. On the same day in 2017, Ram Charan entered the Telugu film industry following the footsteps of his father. He proved it with his first film only that acting flows in the blood of the family. In 2009, Ram Charan got the biggest breakthrough of his career, Maghadheera, which made him a superstar.

Chiranjeevi’s Pratibandh received a great response from the audience and Chiranjeevi became a prominent name in the Hindi film industry as well. Chiranjeevi worked so well due to his good understanding with the director Ravi Raj Pinisetty. With Pratibandh, the actor-director duo joined hands for the fourth time. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Ankusham directed by Kodi Ramakrishna starring Rajasekhar as the hero. This film marked the ever-lasting career of Chiranjeevi in the Hindi film industry. After this, the megastar appeared in many other Hindi films such as Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj.

When Ram Charan entered the film industrty, people looked at him as the son of a megastar. However, with time, he managed to establish himself one of the best actors in the South film industry.

Whether it was a coincidence or a planned release, on the day of the release of Chiranjeevi’s first Hindi film, Ram Charan’s first film Chirutha also hit the big screen. The film was produced by C Ashwini Dutt and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Neha Sharma played the female lead in the film. Interestingly, September 28 also marks the birthday of Puri Jaganaadh.

Be it the magic of the date or the talent of the megastars and the director, September 28 has become a memorable date in the the history of cinema.

