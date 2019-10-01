Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan Forgot to Call Deepika Padukone Back

Deepika Padukone playfully pulled Shah Rukh Khan's legs on social media by retweeting his selfie and saying that he was supposed to call her back.

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
Deepika Padukone got one of the biggest debuts in the industry opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. The actors then went on to collaborate on Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Not only do they have amazing on-screen chemistry, but the two are also good friends in real life and are often spotted in the same circle. Recently, Shah Rukh posted a selfie, having cleaned up his library on Twitter and Deepika found it the perfect occasion to complain about her friend.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to write that he had pulled an all-nighter cleaning his library. Posting a black and white selfie, he wrote, "Did an all nighter... cleaning up my library. A bit shabby & smelling of books, dust and happiness."

After this, Deepika retweeted the post and wrote, "hello! You were supposed to call me!" Looks like SRK was so engrossed with his project at hand that he totally forgot about calling Deepika back. It is also very heartwarming to see the camaraderie the co-actors share where they can pull each other's leg on social media.

Check it out below:

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor has not announced any project and is taking a break from films for a while. However, there have been rumours that he is in talks to play the antagonist Bill in the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen playing the role of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak opposite Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen as Romi Bhatia Dev in Kabir Khan's '83 opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

