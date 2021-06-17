Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan Gave Priyamani Rs 300 During 'Chennai Express' Song Shoot

Priyamani was seen performing with Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express song 1234 Get on The Dance Floor. It marked her entry in Bollywood as well. Now, the actress has become more popular with her The Family Man 2 character Suchi.

Recently, Priyamani recalled the shooting experience with Shah Rukh during the 2013 film. She talked about working with the Bollywood star and how he gave her Rs 300 during the song’s shoot.

Speaking to Zoom, Priyamani said, “We shot for the song in Wai for over five nights and it was great (experience). He (SRK) is called the Badshah of Bollywood for a reason. He is one of the biggest superstars we have in our country. And he never lets that success get into his head. As in terms of when we shoot, he is such a sweet guy and as normal as anybody can be. He makes everybody was comfortable around him. I think his persona, his charisma itself makes you love him more because of the human being that he is."

“And he made me extremely comfortable right from day one - from the time I met him - I reached a day before we started the shoot. Right from that time till the time we finished the shoot, he has been an absolute sweetheart. He has taken care of all of us so well. So much so, that in between, we played Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad. He gave me 300 rupees which I still have with me in my wallet. He just makes you feel comfortable. He is such a sweet guy and as I said, he is one of the biggest superstars we have in our country," Priyamani added.

Priyamani will reprise The Family Man role in the third series of the series.

