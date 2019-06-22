Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Here’s Why Shah Rukh Khan Has Not Signed Any Film After Zero’s Box Office Debacle

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on screen six months ago in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

News18.com

Updated:June 22, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
Here’s Why Shah Rukh Khan Has Not Signed Any Film After Zero’s Box Office Debacle
Image: Instagram/Shah Rukh Khan
It’s been six months since the release of his last film Zero, but Shah Rukh Khan is yet to take on any new project.

Though speculations have been rife that the 53-year-old superstar had signed Rakesh Sharma’s biopic, and would also be seen in Don 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biopic on Sahir Ludhianvi, he recently rubbished all such reports at a media interaction, saying, “I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film.”

“Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn't allow me to.. I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family,” he added.

Starring Shah Rukh, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, Zero revolved around the adventures of a vertically-challenged man. Directed by Aanand L Rai, it bombed at the box office. Notably, Zero was Shah Rukh’s second consecutive big-budget box office failure after Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, which also starred Anushka opposite him.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

