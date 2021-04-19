There is a lot of conversation happening around the last scene of Ankahi, one of the four stories of Ajeeb Daastaans. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the short film features Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul in the lead roles.

We caught up with Shefali and asked her how she approached the heartbreaking scene everybody is talking about.

“We are all balancing various worlds on day to day basis. All of us are very complex beings. We have black and white but also a lot of grey in between,” said Shefali.

Doing emotional scenes sometimes take a toll on the actors’ mental state too as they have to balance the inner and outer worlds.

She said, “Usually our set was so filled up of laughter and jokes but when we were shooting for the last scene, and it was also the last day of the shoot, I was in a terrible mood. I was just in a bad space and everybody was scared like what has happened to her. Is there some problem at her home? I can’t tell you how much it affected me!”

“While shooting the last scene, in between takes, and even after finishing the shoot, I remember I went up to the makeup room and I just couldn’t stop crying. The story was still playing in my mind. It broke my heart. It was like I felt I have said no to love,” she signed off.

