GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Here’s Why Shilpa Shetty is Jealous of Parineeti Chopra

Setting some major travel goals, Parineeti has flooded her Instagram with pictures from the island, and we can't help but envy her.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2018, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Here’s Why Shilpa Shetty is Jealous of Parineeti Chopra
Image Courtesy: Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram
Loading...
Patineeti Chopra is one of those rare actresses in Bollywood who don't shy away from being her natural self. Recently, despite hectic schedule and back to back films, the actress decided to take a break. She went to the Maldives for vacation.

Setting some major travel goals, Parineeti has flooded her Instagram with pictures from the island, and we can't help but envy her.

On Tuesday, she shared a picture in which she is taking a dip in the pool with her 'floating breakfast'. Looking at her gorgeous post, even Shilpa Shetty couldn't help but comment.

Floating breakfast? Sure!

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on



Soon after Ishqzaade actress posted the picture, Shilpa rushed to her comment section and wrote, "I'm so jealous''. Replying her Parineeti said, "At least you can eat this breakfast without body guilt.”

parineeti comment

After attending her cousin Priyanka Chopra's engagement with American singer Nick Jonas, Parineeti headed to Maldives. Of late, she's sharing series of pictures from her vacation while enjoying the peaceful beaches and playing water sports like scuba diving.

Take a look at her stunning pictures from the vacation.





Holidaying at lightening Speedo! ⛱

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on



✨✨

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on



A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on



On the work front, Parineeti is working on a number of projects like Jabariya Jodi opposite Siddharth Malhotra, Namaste London and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor and Kesari with Akshay Kumar.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 8
    gold
  • 16
    SILVER
  • 21
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 45
Loading...