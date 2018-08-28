English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Here’s Why Shilpa Shetty is Jealous of Parineeti Chopra
Setting some major travel goals, Parineeti has flooded her Instagram with pictures from the island, and we can't help but envy her.
Image Courtesy: Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram
Loading...
Patineeti Chopra is one of those rare actresses in Bollywood who don't shy away from being her natural self. Recently, despite hectic schedule and back to back films, the actress decided to take a break. She went to the Maldives for vacation.
Setting some major travel goals, Parineeti has flooded her Instagram with pictures from the island, and we can't help but envy her.
On Tuesday, she shared a picture in which she is taking a dip in the pool with her 'floating breakfast'. Looking at her gorgeous post, even Shilpa Shetty couldn't help but comment.
Soon after Ishqzaade actress posted the picture, Shilpa rushed to her comment section and wrote, "I'm so jealous''. Replying her Parineeti said, "At least you can eat this breakfast without body guilt.”
After attending her cousin Priyanka Chopra's engagement with American singer Nick Jonas, Parineeti headed to Maldives. Of late, she's sharing series of pictures from her vacation while enjoying the peaceful beaches and playing water sports like scuba diving.
Take a look at her stunning pictures from the vacation.
On the work front, Parineeti is working on a number of projects like Jabariya Jodi opposite Siddharth Malhotra, Namaste London and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor and Kesari with Akshay Kumar.
Also Watch
Setting some major travel goals, Parineeti has flooded her Instagram with pictures from the island, and we can't help but envy her.
On Tuesday, she shared a picture in which she is taking a dip in the pool with her 'floating breakfast'. Looking at her gorgeous post, even Shilpa Shetty couldn't help but comment.
Soon after Ishqzaade actress posted the picture, Shilpa rushed to her comment section and wrote, "I'm so jealous''. Replying her Parineeti said, "At least you can eat this breakfast without body guilt.”
After attending her cousin Priyanka Chopra's engagement with American singer Nick Jonas, Parineeti headed to Maldives. Of late, she's sharing series of pictures from her vacation while enjoying the peaceful beaches and playing water sports like scuba diving.
Take a look at her stunning pictures from the vacation.
On the work front, Parineeti is working on a number of projects like Jabariya Jodi opposite Siddharth Malhotra, Namaste London and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor and Kesari with Akshay Kumar.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Google For India 2018: Google.org Pledges US Dollars One Million For Relief Work in Kerala And Karnataka
- Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu Avatar from Hunter is Breaking the Internet; See Viral Pics
- A Political Party Replaced Photos of Women Candidates With Their Male Family Members
- Asian Games: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Wants to Emulate Brilliant Neeraj Chopra
- OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...