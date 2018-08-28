Here’s Why Shilpa Shetty is Jealous of Parineeti Chopra

Floating breakfast? Sure! A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Aug 28, 2018 at 1:50am PDT

Holidaying at lightening Speedo! ⛱ A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Aug 26, 2018 at 1:21am PDT

✨✨ A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Aug 26, 2018 at 10:24pm PDT

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Aug 27, 2018 at 10:25pm PDT

Patineeti Chopra is one of those rare actresses in Bollywood who don't shy away from being her natural self. Recently, despite hectic schedule and back to back films, the actress decided to take a break. She went to the Maldives for vacation.Setting some major travel goals, Parineeti has flooded her Instagram with pictures from the island, and we can't help but envy her.On Tuesday, she shared a picture in which she is taking a dip in the pool with her 'floating breakfast'. Looking at her gorgeous post, even Shilpa Shetty couldn't help but comment.Soon after Ishqzaade actress posted the picture, Shilpa rushed to her comment section and wrote, "I'm so jealous''. Replying her Parineeti said, "At least you can eat this breakfast without body guilt.”After attending her cousin Priyanka Chopra's engagement with American singer Nick Jonas, Parineeti headed to Maldives. Of late, she's sharing series of pictures from her vacation while enjoying the peaceful beaches and playing water sports like scuba diving.Take a look at her stunning pictures from the vacation.On the work front, Parineeti is working on a number of projects like Jabariya Jodi opposite Siddharth Malhotra, Namaste London and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor and Kesari with Akshay Kumar.