English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's Why Shraddha Kapoor Was Replaced by Parineeti Chopra in Saina Nehwal Biopic
Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to resume work on Saina Nehwal's biopic this April, but now the Bhushan Kumar Production has decided to go ahead with Parineeti Chopra.
Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to resume work on Saina Nehwal's biopic this April, but now the Bhushan Kumar Production has decided to go ahead with Parineeti Chopra.
Loading...
Recently, it was reported that Sharddha Kapoor opted out of Saina Nehwal's biopic, directed by Amole Gupte. However, the reason why she left the film was not stated.
A new report suggests, that the actress who had been associated with the project had put the movie on standby for about a year now and the director kept waiting for Shraddha to allot him dates. "Due to circumstances beyond her control, the actress kept giving other films priority over the national badminton champion’s biopic," DNA quoted a source as saying.
Shraddha had begun filming on the Amole Gupte directorial in September last year. However, its shooting was halted soon, after she was diagnosed with dengue. Reportedly, she was supposed to resume work on the film this April, but now the Bhushan Kumar Production has decided to go ahead with Parineeti Chopra.
Separately, a report in a entertainment website states, that even after training for the sport about a year, the actress couldn't ace it. A source was quoted as saying,"Even after being trained for more than a year, this chirpy actress has failed to get the nuances of the character right. She had been struggling to ace the sport that she was training in, forcing the makers to reconsider her."
The decision to replace Sharddha with Parineeti was apparently taken keeping in mind former's tight schedule. As of now, Shraddha is also busy with the promotion of her action thriller Saaho, which is all set to release in August this year. She has also been roped in for Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff which is expected to go on the floors in a few months and she is also working with Varun Dhawan for their upcoming film titled Street Dancer.
Follow @news18movies for more
A new report suggests, that the actress who had been associated with the project had put the movie on standby for about a year now and the director kept waiting for Shraddha to allot him dates. "Due to circumstances beyond her control, the actress kept giving other films priority over the national badminton champion’s biopic," DNA quoted a source as saying.
Shraddha had begun filming on the Amole Gupte directorial in September last year. However, its shooting was halted soon, after she was diagnosed with dengue. Reportedly, she was supposed to resume work on the film this April, but now the Bhushan Kumar Production has decided to go ahead with Parineeti Chopra.
Separately, a report in a entertainment website states, that even after training for the sport about a year, the actress couldn't ace it. A source was quoted as saying,"Even after being trained for more than a year, this chirpy actress has failed to get the nuances of the character right. She had been struggling to ace the sport that she was training in, forcing the makers to reconsider her."
The decision to replace Sharddha with Parineeti was apparently taken keeping in mind former's tight schedule. As of now, Shraddha is also busy with the promotion of her action thriller Saaho, which is all set to release in August this year. She has also been roped in for Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff which is expected to go on the floors in a few months and she is also working with Varun Dhawan for their upcoming film titled Street Dancer.
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on Sale Today Starting 12 Noon on Amazon India
- JK Rowling Talks About Dumbledore and Grindelwald's Gay Relationship, Gets Trolled
- PUBG Gamer Goes Missing: Father Believes he Was Brainwashed Online While Playing Battle Royale Game
- CISF Deploys 6 Mahindra Marksman Armoured Personnel Carrier at Delhi International Airport
- Apple Silently Updates iPad Lineup with New iPad Air And iPad Mini; Prices Start Rs 34,900
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results