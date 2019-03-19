LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Here's Why Shraddha Kapoor Was Replaced by Parineeti Chopra in Saina Nehwal Biopic

Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to resume work on Saina Nehwal's biopic this April, but now the Bhushan Kumar Production has decided to go ahead with Parineeti Chopra.

News18.com

Updated:March 19, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Here's Why Shraddha Kapoor Was Replaced by Parineeti Chopra in Saina Nehwal Biopic
Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to resume work on Saina Nehwal's biopic this April, but now the Bhushan Kumar Production has decided to go ahead with Parineeti Chopra.
Loading...
Recently, it was reported that Sharddha Kapoor opted out of Saina Nehwal's biopic, directed by Amole Gupte. However, the reason why she left the film was not stated.

A new report suggests, that the actress who had been associated with the project had put the movie on standby for about a year now and the director kept waiting for Shraddha to allot him dates. "Due to circumstances beyond her control, the actress kept giving other films priority over the national badminton champion’s biopic," DNA quoted a source as saying.

Shraddha had begun filming on the Amole Gupte directorial in September last year. However, its shooting was halted soon, after she was diagnosed with dengue. Reportedly, she was supposed to resume work on the film this April, but now the Bhushan Kumar Production has decided to go ahead with Parineeti Chopra.

Separately, a report in a entertainment website states, that even after training for the sport about a year, the actress couldn't ace it. A source was quoted as saying,"Even after being trained for more than a year, this chirpy actress has failed to get the nuances of the character right. She had been struggling to ace the sport that she was training in, forcing the makers to reconsider her."

The decision to replace Sharddha with Parineeti was apparently taken keeping in mind former's tight schedule. As of now, Shraddha is also busy with the promotion of her action thriller Saaho, which is all set to release in August this year. She has also been roped in for Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff which is expected to go on the floors in a few months and she is also working with Varun Dhawan for their upcoming film titled Street Dancer.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram