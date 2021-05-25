Here's Why Shruti Haasan is Glad Her Parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika Separated Years Ago

Shruti Haasan’s parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika separated several years ago, after being married for 16 years. The singer-actress says that it was better for her parents to go separate ways as she thinks people who are not happy with each other should be forced to stay together. “I was glad they separated as I do not think two people who are not getting along, should be forced to get along for some reason," Shruti told Zoom Digital.

Haasan and actress Sarika began living together in 1988, marrying after the birth of their first child, Shruti (born 1986). In 2002, the couple filed for divorce, which became final in 2004.

Despite the separation, Shruti says they “continue to be wonderful parents." The actress confessed that she is “particularly close" to her dad. She added, “My mum is doing well and is a part of our lives as well. They are both uniquely wonderful and beautiful people. They were not that beautiful together anymore. That does not take away their individual beauty as human beings. When they separated, I was very young, and it was very simple, they were happier apart than they were together."

Before Sarika, Kamal Haasan was married to dancer Vani Ganapathy for about ten years. They got divorced in 1988.

