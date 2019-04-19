English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here’s Why Shweta Basu Prasad Took a Break from Acting Despite the Success of Makdee, Iqbal
Shweta Basu Prasad is best known for her roles in films Makdee and Iqbal.
Image: Instagram/Shweta Basu Prasad
Actress Shweta Basu Prasad, who most recently featured in The Tashkent Files, says the celebration of women-centric films is not a new phenomena as Indian cinema is known for presenting women in a progressive manner from the 1940s era.
On the changing image of women in Bollywood, Shweta told IANS, "I do not think that women-led films are a recent phenomena. I rather believe that we are going back to the golden phase of Indian cinema. The major change that has happened is in the audience and producers.
"The audience has started appreciating stories that are compelling, relatable and holds relevance. They have understood that a story has no gender and that is why when they watch a film that has strong female characters, they enjoy it equally."
Citing the example of films like Achhut Kannya, Devi, Ek Din Pratidin, Umrao Jaan and Sujata, she said, "These days the talk on female-led films has increased but I think we are going progressive all over again."
Having started her acting career from a very young age, Shweta bagged the National Award for her performance in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Makdee and also got noticed for her acting in Nagesh Kukunoor's Iqbal.
But while most actors continue working in films after tasting success, Shweta focused on getting an education instead. "Actually it was my parents' decision as I was so young to decide anything. I think they took the right decision and that is why I have had a normal childhood and I am not burnt out, the way it often happens to many child artistes,” she said.
My parents said no to filmmakers like Madhur Bhandarkar and Priyadarshan when they approached me for Traffic Signal and Halla Bol, respectively. Honestly, I have no regret because I was enjoying my education, school friends and everything that a normal girl does," she added.
On her upcoming projects, Shweta said, "I am shooting a film with Raghubir Yadav. It is a very beautiful story that explores the father-daughter relationship. It is one of the unexplored shades of that bonding and also questions the definition of beauty in our society. I am so glad that I have got a chance to work with a great actor like him."
