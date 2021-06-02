Here's Why Sonakshi Sinha Wanted to Leave School After Shatrughan Sinha Became a Minister

Actress Sonakshi Sinha recalled that after her father, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha became a minister, heavy security and gunmen started travelling with her to school. She said that she did not like it and asked to mother to stop them or else she will not go to school.

On radio show What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi said, “I would feel very weird that everywhere I went, someone would always come with me. When my father became a minister, I was in the 6th or 7th standard. Suddenly, heavy security and gunmen started travelling with us. I went to school and a jeep filled with security guards carrying guns followed me. The entire school was like, ‘What is happening?’ I felt so terrible. I went and told my mother that I would not go to school until all this stops. I think that was my first taste of real independence, to make all this stop happening."

She further said that she also chose a college that was far away from her home. She said, “You have to learn these things on your own. Since childhood, I have had that thing about being independent. I want to learn things and grow as a person."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi will next be seen in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film skipped its theatrical release due to the pandemic and is set to release on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar worldwide. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi among others.

