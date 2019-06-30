Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Here's Why Soundarya Rajinikanth Deleted Photos with Her Son in a Swimming Pool

Soundarya Rajinikanth received backlash for posting photos of her enjoying in the pool with her son while Chennai is going through a severe water crisis currently.

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
Here's Why Soundarya Rajinikanth Deleted Photos with Her Son in a Swimming Pool
Image: Instagram
After Soundarya Rajinikanth married actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi in February, the newlyweds went to Iceland for their honeymoon. The younger daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth shared pictures from Iceland, but was soon subject to trolls who criticised her for posting happy photos a day after the Pulwama terror attack. Her post was flooded with comments asking her to stop tweeting honeymoon pictures for the time being and mourn the death of CRPF jawans.

The graphic designer, producer and director has been mired in a similar criticism once again. On Sunday, she shared a picture of herself along with her son Ved posing in a swimming pool while on vacation. She captioned it, "Teach them early ... and they learn to shine by themselves !!! #Swimming is an essential activity !! #TeachThemYoung #KeepThemActive #WaterFun #EnsureSafetyAlways #NeverLeaveThemAlone #Motherhood #Bliss."

However, Soundarya received backlash for posting photos of them enjoying in the pool while Chennai is going through a severe water crisis currently. She deleted the photos from her Twitter page soon, after "considering the sensitivity around the current #WaterScarcity" Chennai is facing. The city is grappling with its worst-ever water crisis after its four reservoirs dried up.

Here's the picture she had initially posted. It is no longer available on her handle.

Her decision to delete the pictures was lauded by many on social media, with people sympathising with her predicament as a celebrity.

Ved is Soundarya's child from her first marriage with Ashwin Ramkumar. After their divorce, Soundarya and Visahgan tied the knot on February 11 in Chennai, which was followed by a grand reception party in the evening at The Leela Palace. Their wedding ceremony was attended by the who's who of the Tamil film industry and politicians.

