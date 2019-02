Here's Why Sreesanth Unfollowed Bigg Boss 12 Winner and Sister Dipika Kakar on Social Media

Dipika Kakar, who shot to fame with her daily soap Sasural Simar Ka won the latest season of Bigg Boss and Sreesanth was announced the first runner up. The two share a warm equation and treat each other as siblings and their brother-sister bond was loved by the audience in Bigg Boss 12. Despite difference of opinions the two stood by each other in the show and were often seen saying that their relationship will stay the same even after the show. However, it appears that everything is not well between them.Recently the former cricketer unfollowed the actress from his social media accounts. Affirming the same, he told India India-Forums, "Yes, I have unfollowed Dipika because she unfollowed my Wife (Bhuvneshwari Kumari). And the one who doesn't respect my wife will not be respected by me. My wife is my Shakti and support. Dipika's fans used to abuse my wife and kids, she should have told them not to do that but she didn't. Like how I told my Sreefam not to abuse her and they stopped."He further said that he still respects the bond the two share, "Dipika will be my sister because I respect that relationship but I won't discuss this with her. I am sharing this with you, so that, people know the actual reason behind unfollowing Dipika."Before things turned sour, Sreesanth along with his wife Bhuvneshwari and daughter Sree Sanvika paid a visit to Kakar's house and took to Twitter to share fun moments from their get together.Earlier talking about her friendship with Sreesanth, Dipika told a portal, “My bond with Sreesanth has been the best thing I gained from Bigg Boss 12. We went through our share of ups and downs. And like any relationship, ours also grew with time. Also, when you are in such a competitive environment, you are always on the threshold of emotions. I must add that both of us equally invested in this bond and it is definitely for keeps. I think I will miss our cute banters and fun moments the most.”Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.