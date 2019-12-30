Here's Why Sunny Kaushal Does Not Take Advice from Big Brother Vicky Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal made his debut as a Bollywood actor but he is gradually making his way into the hearts of audiences.

In a recent interview Sunny Kaushal said despite being the brother of Vicky Kaushal, he does not take any advice from him as he wants to make his place in the industry by his own. He said, "We have different personalities, and our approach to things also varies. He has made a mark quickly and has done so with his own choices. I’d like to do it on my own." However, both him and Vicky take advice from their father Shyam Kaushal as "his experience is unparalleled". For the unversed, Shyam has worked as an action director in the industry.

Before making his acting debut in a comedy-drama titled Sunshine Music Tours and Travels, Sunny served as an assistant director on the films My Friend Pinto and Gunday. Sunny also received acclaim for playing Himmat Singh alongside Akshay Kumar in Gold.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhangra Paa Le. He is also shooting for two romantic drama films titled Hurdang and Shiddat and is set to appear in an upcoming web series titled The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye.

