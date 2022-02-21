Here's Why the Red Car Thalapathy Vijay Went to Polling Booth in Has Sparked Controversy

Arriving in a red car surrounded by his fans, Tamil superstar Vijay cast his vote at a polling station at Nilangarai Vels School on February 19. Urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu were held on February 19 in a single phase across the state in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats.

Most of the movie stars who regularly come and vote in the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections did not turn up to cast their vote in the civic polls this time. Actors including Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi and Trisha did not vote. However, Vijay, a leading actor in Tamil cinema, was the first to come to the polling station at 7 am on voting day to cast his vote.

The actor came in a Red Maruti Suzuki Celerio car to cast his vote at the polling booth in Nilangarai in the urban civic elections and went to the polling booth set up at the Nilangarai Vels School. In the last State Assembly polls in 2021, Vijay had come to cast his vote on a bicycle from his home. This time, the red car in which Vijay came to cast his vote has sparked controversy. It is being said that the insurance of the car has expired.

After photos and videos of his red car surfaced, some netizens searched the internet for the details of its registration number. Accordingly, they shared information that the owner of the car was Joseph Vijay and it was mentioned that the insurance for the car had expired in May 2020. Thus, there is a heated debate going on social media as to whether actor Vijay came in an insurance expired car.

Some netizens, citing the car’s registration number and the expiration date of its insurance, surmised that the popular actor, who earns in crores from movies, does not even pay for his car’s insurance. In return, Vijay’s fans have been responding that the insurance information may not have been updated for some time.

