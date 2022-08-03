Here’s Why The Marriage of Vijayakanth's Son Getting Delayed

Veteran Tamil actor Captain Vijayakanth, who later became a politician, married Premalatha in 1990 and they have two children together, Vijayaprabhakaran and Shanmughapandian. The younger son Shanmughapandian has become an actor in Tamil film industry following the footsteps of his father. The elder son, Vijayaprabhakaran, is a businessman and a politician. He takes part in different activities of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), the political outfit formed by his father Vijayakanth.

In December 2019, Vijayaprabhakaran got engaged to Keerthana, the daughter of Coimbatore based businessman Ilango, in a very low-key affair in attendance of close friends and relatives. His father Vijayakanth was not able to attend the engagement ceremony due to his ill health.

However, the couple has not got married yet even after two and a half years of getting engaged and speculations are rife in the film industry as well as among the Vijayakanth fans about the delay in marriage. According to reports, the Coronavirus pandemic that broke out a few months after their engagement caused multiple delays in their wedding plans. Apart from that, Vijayakanth is reportedly eagerly awaiting the availability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to officiate the wedding. The Prime Minister has been busy and has not been able to allocate dates yet, according to reports.

Though a few reports claim that the wedding is likely to take place this year, Vijayakantha’s family has not revealed any details about this.

Vijayakanth has been facing health issues for a long time and he has been mostly confined to his home. He, however, follows the political developments in the state and expresses his strong views on social media platforms. Earlier this year, the veteran actor had to get his toe amputated after high diabetic levels hindered the blood flow to the toe on the right leg. He however, recovered soon and was discharged from the hospital within a week.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here