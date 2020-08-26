Here's Why Twitterati Are Calling for Mirzapur 2 Boycott

Recently, the release date of the second season of the popular crime drama Mirzapur was announced. Cast member Ali Fazal, on Monday, confirmed the release date as October 23. The date announcement came thorough a special video featuring Fazal's voice.

But soon after the announcement, Mirzapur started facing the wrath of netizens. On Tuesday, the hashtag #BoycottMirzapur2 started trending on Twitter due to Ali Fazal's take on the nation wide anti CAA protests that started in December last year.

Fazal's tweets supporting the protest and the cause did not sit well with a large section of Twitter users. Several tweets of Fazal supporting the protests were dug up and netizens accused him of inciting violence.

Twitter user @BiharibabuBr26 posted a screenshot of a couple of Ali Fazal's tweets with the caption, "This is the reason, we should boycott mirjapur2 and if you want to watch this don't watch on amzone prime, watch on telegram

#BoycottMirzapur2."

This is the reason, we should boycott mirjapur2 and if you want to watch this dont watch on amzone prime, watch on telegram#BoycottMirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/DxpMa0aMao — Gopal Pandit (@BiharibabuBr26) August 25, 2020

The user also urged audiences to watch the show on Telegram instead of Amazon Prime.

Another user wrote, "Guddu (Ali Fazal) of Mirzapur2 at his best and we need to do also our best by #BoycottMirzapur2."

Guddu (Ali Fazal) of Mirzapur2 at his best and we need to do also our best by #BoycottMirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/DBgTBX266w — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) August 25, 2020

Some users expressed that they were looking forward to the release of the second season but Fazal's tweets have changed their mind. "I was really excited for Mirzapur 2 but after this Tweet. I will not watch it. That's it. #BoycottMirzapur2", said one user.

I was really excited for Mirzapur 2 but after this Tweet. I will not watch it. That's it.#BoycottMirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/K2k30alP8t — Sneha Dutta (@the_snehadutta) August 25, 2020

"I was really excited for Mirzapur 2 but after this Tweet. I will not watch it #BoycottMirzapur2," echoed another user.

I was really excited for Mirzapur 2 but after this Tweet. I will not watch it#BoycottMirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/maMUxBseZg — Pradumn venkatrao biradar (@BiradarPradumn) August 25, 2020

Along with actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Shekhar Gaur, the new season will also have additions like Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar. Mirzapur season 2 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.