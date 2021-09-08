Here’s Why Vaishya Community Members From Bihar’s Kaimur Demand to Ban This Film

A controversy has erupted in Bihar’s Kaimur district ahead of the release of the film ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’. The film directed by Ssaurabh Tyagi is scheduled to be released on the OTT platform on September 10. The representatives of an organisation of the Vaishya community in Kaimur district have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, demanding a ban on the film. The organization has threatened to go to court if the government does not impose a ban on the film.

Shiva, the state organization secretary of the Vaishya Samaj has accused director Ssaurabh Tygai of trying to humiliate the community through this film. Shiva, who is also the chairman of Kaimur’s Mohania Nagar Panchayat, said that he will talk to the Opposition leaders of Bihar and go to court to seek a ban on the film.

Those who are protesting against the film alleged that the film is based on prejudice against only a particular caste and community. They said that instead of breaking prejudices and stereotypes, the film is showing a community in a bad light.

The romantic-comedy film, ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ is marking the Bollywood debut of TV actress Surbhi Jyoti. She will be seen opposite Punjabi actor Jassi Gill in the lead role. It is the last film of actress Surekha Sikri who died in July. Vijay Raaz, Atul Srivastava, Brijendra Kala will also be seen in the pivotal role of the film, which will be released on September 10 on Zee5.

The film set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh is based on a real incident. In 2016, ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ written on a currency note of Rs 20 had gone viral. Back then, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had to issue a guideline that no person can write anything on a currency note.

