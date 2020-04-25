Here's Why Varun Dhawan Thinks Karan Johar Looks Like A James Bond Villain

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently did an Instagram live chat with filmmaker Karan Johar on the Judwaa star’s 33rd birthday. In their virtual conversation, Karan surprised the birthday boy with his new look, his grey hair.

Karan told Varun in the video, “I am debuting with this look of mine with silver hair on your Insta chat and on your birthday.” The birthday boy told the 47-year-old producer that he looked like a “Bond villain.”

Varun then went on to ask the filmmaker about the reason behind not colouring the hair. To this, Karan replied, “My kids (Yash and Roohi) are calling me buddha, so I thought let me just flaunt my grays a bit.”

The My Name is Khan director added that it was also a way to give his hair a break from all the chemicals. “We are anyway at home with my kids and mom, I don't have to show it to anyone,” he added.

Watch their candid conversation here:

The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor celebrated his birthday on April 24. Unfortunately, Varun had to celebrate the special day indoors due to the coronavirus lockdown. The star also posted a selfie on the birthday.

Karan recently posted a video featuring his kids on Instagram from the Lockdown with Johars series. In the video, daughter Roohi called him an old man. She said, “Your hair is white, you look like a Buddha.” To this, KJo replied, “What do I do? I can’t colour my hair. It’s lockdown time.”

