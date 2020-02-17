Here's Why Vicky Kaushal Won't Open up on Whether He is Dating Katrina Kaif

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rumoured to be dating for some time now. Despite being spotted in Mumbai together on multiple occasions, the two have denied being in a relationship in various interviews. However, recently, Vicky spoke about keeping his love life to himself.

During a chat with Bollywood Hungama, the actor was asked about the dating rumours with Katrina. The actor said, “I hope you respect this. I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting.”

“I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don’t want to open up about anything,” he added.

Previously, Katrina had also clarified about rumours of her dating Vicky. Talking about how being in the public eye has made link-up rumours a part of her life, she said, "These rumours are part and parcel of our life. Now I have that maturity to understand all that matters is the work that you do. That's what will make you sustain, that's what the audience love you for or judge you on. All the rest just comes and goes as these are part of the job. We chose to come into the spotlight. There are a lot of people who hate to come into spotlight. But that is the nature of being an actor, you have to accept and make peace with public speculation. Some days it will be truthful, some days not truthful," the actress said, according to news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, which is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. The film will also star Bhumi Pednekar. It will release on February 21, 2020 and will face Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan at the box office.

