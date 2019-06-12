English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's Why Vijay’s Fans Are Sharing ‘Me – Vijay’ on Twitter
It all began with one of Vijay's fans sharing the names of actors his family members support and in no time the game went viral, with results that go on to validate Vijay’s massive popularity.
Image: Twitter
Fans have unique ways to show their love for their favourite actors. Proving it yet again, Tamil actor Vijay’s followers have been sharing ‘Me – Vijay’ on Twitter, showing their admiration for the South-Indian superstar.
What started as a family game, has now become a major trend on Twitter. It all began with a supporter sharing the names of actors his family members support and in no time the game went viral, with results that go on to validate Vijay’s massive popularity.
One fan tweeted, “Favorite Actors of my family members:
Grandpa - Sivaji and Vijay
Grandma - Gemini Ganesan and Vijay
Dad - Vijay
Mom - Vijay
Brother - Vijay
Me - Vijay
Proud to have born and raised in the family that evolves as #Vijay fans.”
Another wrote, “Fav heroes of my family members
Dad - MGR
Mom - Rajini
Me - Thalapathy VIJAY
Sister - Thalapathy VIJAY
Brother - Thalapathy VIJAY .”
A third tweeted, “Dad - Vijay
Mom - Vijay
Sister - Vijay
Brother - Vijay
Wife - Vijay
Daughter - Vijay
Kerala - Vijay
Me – Vijay.”
After having made his debut as a child actor at the age of 10, Vijay went on to star in several popular Tamil films, including Kushi, Priyamanavale and Friends.
