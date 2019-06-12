Here's Why Vijay’s Fans Are Sharing ‘Me – Vijay’ on Twitter

Favorite Actors of my family members:

Grandpa - Sivaji and Vijay

Grandma - Gemini Ganesan and Vijay

Dad - Vijay

Mom - Vijay

Brother - Vijay

Me - Vijay

Proud to have born and raised in the family that evolves as #Vijay fans. pic.twitter.com/MRR0c0hwoK — George Vijay Addict (@VijayIsMyLife) June 11, 2019

Fav heroes of my family members



Dad - MGR ☺



Mom - Rajini



Me - Thalapathy VIJAY



Sister - Thalapathy VIJAY ❤



Brother - Thalapathy VIJAY



Quote/Reply with Yours.. ❣️❣️ — Swetha Sri (@Swathika_Swetha) June 11, 2019

Dad - Vijay

Mom - Vijay

Sister - Vijay

Brother - Vijay

Wife - Vijay

Daughter - Vijay

Kerala - Vijay

Me - Vijay — Iʀꜱʜᴀᴅ™ (@Irshad_8055) June 11, 2019

Fans have unique ways to show their love for their favourite actors. Proving it yet again, Tamil actor Vijay’s followers have been sharing ‘Me – Vijay’ on Twitter, showing their admiration for the South-Indian superstar.What started as a family game, has now become a major trend on Twitter. It all began with a supporter sharing the names of actors his family members support and in no time the game went viral, with results that go on to validate Vijay’s massive popularity.One fan tweeted, “Favorite Actors of my family members:Grandpa - Sivaji and VijayGrandma - Gemini Ganesan and VijayDad - VijayMom - VijayBrother - VijayMe - VijayProud to have born and raised in the family that evolves as #Vijay fans.”Another wrote, “Fav heroes of my family membersDad - MGRMom - RajiniMe - Thalapathy VIJAYSister - Thalapathy VIJAYBrother - Thalapathy VIJAY .”A third tweeted, “Dad - VijayMom - VijaySister - VijayBrother - VijayWife - VijayDaughter - VijayKerala - VijayMe – Vijay.”After having made his debut as a child actor at the age of 10, Vijay went on to star in several popular Tamil films, including Kushi, Priyamanavale and Friends.