Here's Why We Think Rubina Dilaik Will Win Bigg Boss 14

Popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, will end on February 21. There are still seven contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house. Among these contestants, only Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are in the game since day one. And considering the show's format, we think either of them have strong chances of winning the show. However, Rubina has better chances than Abhinav in taking home the title, owing to her popularity as a telly bahu.

Rubina might have entered the Bigg Boss house with her husband, actor Abhinav, but she has always had her individual stand on all issues inside the house. While Abhinav was called a 'boring' contestant until recently, Rubina was always considered a threat to the other contestants.

Popular ex BB contestants, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan, when they were inside the Bigg Boss 14 house as seniors for two weeks, were also said saying that they see "a winner" in Rubina. ANd this happened during the initial weeks. Since then, Rubina has only grown from strength to strength.

In fact when Rubina's friend inside the Bigg Boss house, Jasmin Bhasin, turned against her, she gained more support from the television industry. Jasmin had decided to part ways with Rubina when felt that the latter was "controlling" and "manipulating" her.

Apart from this, Rubina's never-ending rivalry with co-contestant Rahul Vaidya, who has also emerged as one of the strongest contenders of the season, has benefitted the actress' game in the show. They are constantly involved in spats and Rubina speaks her mind despite Rahul trying to pull her down by calling her names and dragging Abhinav into their fights

Lastly, as there were no Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz kind of and friendships and fights in the season to watch, viewers invested last three months rooting for Rubina-Abhinav's marriage, making the two reach the finale month.

Rubina has had good equations with Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant. With Rakhi, her relationship has only soured in the last few weeks when she crossed the line with Abhinav. Until then, in giving Rakhi the freedom to flirt with Abhinav on TV for "entertainment" posited her in good light among viewers as she was thought by us to be very secure and confident. With Nikki, Rubina has been targeted for taking it easy. However, she is doing the balancing game with her as well.

In fact, Rubina standing up against Eijaz Khan and time and again exposing his game proved the highlight of her stay inside the house. Rest all contestants came and went but Rubina has stood her ground since the start. In fact, when her love life with Abhinav was targeted by Kavita and Rahul, she did not shy from supporting her husband while keeping the dignity alive in conversations.

Meanwhile, the other contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house that are competing with Rubina and Abhinav for the title are Aly Goni, Eijaz Khan, Arshi Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant.