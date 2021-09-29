'Hero Nahi, Ek Villain Returns on Eid 2022', Makers Announce New Film Date with Salman Khan's Reference

The makers of Ek Villain Returns teased the audience with a new digital poster of the film. The new poster announces the release date of the film. Ek Villain Returns has been locked for an Eid 2022 release. It will be hitting theatres on July 8, 2022.

Announcing the new release date of the film on social media, producer Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Iss baar hero nahi, Ek Villain Returns on Eid 2022. Revenge will be served on 8th July 2022 (sic).” By writing ‘Iss baar hero nahi’, she seemingly indicated towards Salman Khan, who is known for Eid releases.

Ekta said, “Ek Villain is back with bigger action, thicker suspense and double the drama! Ek Villain is Balaji’s most special flagship franchise and now Ek Villain ‘Returns’ to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

“I have loved every moment of making Ek Villain Returns and am thrilled that the movie will have an Eid release. We are looking forward to giving the audience an out-and-out power-packed theatrical experience!"

Talking about the movie, producer Bhushan Kumar added, “We have upped the scale of Ek Villain to make Ek Villain Returns. The movie deserves an Eid release and I’m so excited that we are doing justice to the movie. You will not want to miss all the action that we have in store for you!"

Starring a powerful ensemble cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, Ek Villain Returns is jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms. The film is a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster Ek Villain, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor.

