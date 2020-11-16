Heroes Can Be Larger Than Life, But Emotions Have To Be Real: Suriya

New Delhi: South star Suriya says the quintessential Indian film heroes maybe larger than life but they have to be relatable to emotionally connect with the audiences. The Tamil actor, whose filmography boasts of commercial success — Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and Singam trilogy — to name a few, says he always aspires to tell stories that are as close to life as possible even when the scale of the film demands it to be over-the-top. There are always certain scenes, emotions and dialogues that will appeal to everybody in the theatre. We always try to tell life in cinema. We try to make things as close to reality as possible,” the actor told .