Heropanti 2: Jalwanuma Song Shows Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria Aching For Love

Jalwanuma, the new song from Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2, was released on Friday. The video, also featuring Tara Sutaria, has already garnered more than 10 million views on YouTube. AR Rahman, who handled the music for the film, has composed Jalwanuma while lyrics were penned by Mehboob. Fans are loving the chemistry of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the song which is sung by Javed Ali and Pooja Tiwari.

Pooja Tiwari, who is making her debut in Bollywood as a playback singer with this number, posted a snippet of the track on Instagram.

According to Tara Sutaria, the song Jalwanuma will “make you feel the pain of an aching heart.” The song also has Sufi vibes to it, while Tiger and Tara attempt to justify their performance with the soulful track composed by AR Rahman.

Heropanti 2, which is the sequel to the 2014 action romantic comedy, stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddique in key roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is scheduled to release on April 29 in theaters.

Heropanti marked the Bollywood debuts of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. It was directed by Sabbir Khan and turned out to be a superhit at the box office.

Tara Sutaria also made her Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in the sequel of Student of The Year. Besides Heropanti 2, Tara will be seen in Ek Villain Returns. Tiger also has Ganapath which is expected to release in December 2022.

