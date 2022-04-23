Heropanti 2 New Trailer: Tiger Shroff Impresses Fans, Sister Krishna Shroff Feels 'Time For Hollywood'

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Heropanti 2. The film that also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will hit theatres on April 29. However, days ahead of the release, the makers have dropped another trailer of the film. While the trailer was launched at a press conference in Ahmedabad, Tiger later shared the same on his Instagram account too. “Asli Heropanti logo ko jeetne mein hai, aagaya hai Babloo aap logo ka dil jeetne ❤️ #Heropanti2Trailer2, out now (sic),” he wrote.

The second trailer shares a glimpse of the emotions that the protagonist goes through as he navigates the world of cybercrime. Apart from the action sequences, it also presents what Babloo (Tiger Shroff’s character) will go through angst, passion, and pain in the film. The trailer also reveals that Amrita Singh will be playing the role of Tiger’s mother in the film. What will surely impress you is Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Laila. He has been introduced as somebody who is the main man behind the world of cybercrime.

The trailer has left fans excited for the film. Soon after Tiger shared the trailer on his Instagram account, his sister Krishna Shroff took to the comment section and appreciated it. She also talked about how it’s time for her brother to step into Hollywood too. “Time to get your ass to Hollywood, brother. What a trailer!!!” she wrote and dropped fire emojis. Even Tiger’s mother wrote, “What a trailer!!!!! Wowwwwwww wowwwwww!!!”

Earlier today, Tiger Shroff was also mobbed by his fans as he reached Ahmedabad. A video of Tiger’s car surrounded by hundreds of fans also went viral on social media.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April 2022 i.e on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

