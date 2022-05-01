Heropanti 2, Runway 34 Struggle at Box Office On Day 2, Yash's KGF 2 Emerges The Winner

The box office numbers for the releases of the week- Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn helmed Runway 34 are out. The second day collections for both the new releases are disheartening, even though the latter saw a growth. However, the film that is emerging as the winner at the BO is undoubtedly Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

According to a report in Box Office India, Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 saw a dip in its biz. While on Day 1 the film collected around Rs. 6.25 crores, on Day 2 the collection went down to Rs. 4.75 crores. The total collection of the film is a mere Rs. 11 crores. This is a pointer at the fact that the audience seen to be rejecting the film, since most part of the collection on opening day came from advance bookings. The negative reviews of the Ahmad Khan actioner have done damage to Heropanti 2.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 saw a slight growth in its colletion. The film, which made just Rs. 3 crores on Day 1, grew by 50 percent on Day 2 and collected Rs. 4.50 crores on Day 2. The total collection of the Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet starrer is now Rs. 7.50 crores approx.

And the winner in this big box office game is once again Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The Hindi dubbed film managed to keep its hold amongst the masses, despite the fact that it has been running for over two weeks now. On Day 17, the film collected Rs. 7.25 crores. The total collection of the film is now a massive Rs. 360.31 crores. Well, it definitely is marching towards the 400 crore mark.

#KGF2 continues its dominance… Metros and mass circuits fly high on [third] Sat, a trend that will reflect today [third Sun] as well as during #Eid holidays… Target ₹ 400 cr is within reach… [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 360.31 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/beA0SUoCQw— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2022

Another fact to keep in consideration is that with KGF 2 performing better than Heropanti 2, there are chances that more screens, that were previously given to Tiger Shroff’s film, will be given to the Yash starrer now. Will Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 be able to survive the storm created by Yash? Will Eid give a boost to the films? We will have to wait and see.

