Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff And ‘Chhoti Bachchi Ho Kya’ Mimicry Artist Indulge In Fun Banter; Fans Call It ‘Epic’

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Heropanti 2. The movie also sees Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The action-thriller flick is set to hit the theatres, and the movie’s promotions are in full swing. Earlier, Tiger and Tara were seen paying a visit to Dargah and the temple in the city. Recently, Tiger met with mimicry artist Deependra Singh who mimicked Tiger’s popular dialogue from Heropanti, “chhoti bacchi ho kya,” and started a meme fest on social media.

In the video posted by the War star, we see Tiger looking handsome as ever as he donned a grey t-shirt and white pants with a pair of sunglasses as he sat on a couch with Deependra. As the video starts, he says, “Bhayi main terko kab se dhund raha hu, kaha tha tu?”(I’ve been looking for you, where were you?)

Deependra Singh is known for his mimicry of several actors like Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Salman Khan, Sonu Nigam, but his Tiger Shroff mimicry is the one that really took off. It went so far that now, Deependra gets to make an Instagram reel with Tiger himself. He then says as he mimics dialogue from Tiger’s film, “Arey Bablu dhundne se nahi kismat se milta hai,” Tiger quickly responds,”Acha,meri billi mujh hi se meow?” Deependra says, “Not cat sir, Tiger, Chota Tiger.” Tiger then says, “Oh, now you will also do Heropanti?”

The mimicry artist responds by mimicking Tiger’s dialogue from Heropanti, “Kya karein Sir sabki aati nahi or meri jati nahi, and then says Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya?”

Tiger ends us smiling after which the two repeat the iconic dialogue together.

Taking to the captions, “HEROPANTI 2 (दोगुनी ) ❤️ FINALLY “Chotibachhihokya “TOGETHER With my favourite- @tigerjackieshroff ❤️.”

Soon after the video was shared online, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they loved their meeting and fun banter.

While one fan wrote, “Finally mil he gye ,” another said, “Goosebumps❤️❤️❤️."

A third fan wrote, “Ye video sb record todegi writing me lelo hilarious man with generous man❤️.” One of the fans even called the hilarious video “epic."

Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition. Heropanti 2 is all set to be released on 29th April 2022, and will clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34.

