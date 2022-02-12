Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff And Tara Sutaria Showcase Sizzling Chemistry In New Poster

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff piqued the curiosity of his fans on Saturday by dropping a new poster of Heropanti 2 which is full of action and swag in equal dose. The movie that will be directed by Ahmed Khan features Tara Sutaria in the lead.

The War actor took to Instagram and unveiled the poster that features Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria as they posed next to each other and channelled their sizzling chemistry. In the poster, Tiger Shroff is seen in a wounded, rustic avatar along with the beautiful Tara by his side. With the unveiling of the poster, the actor promised his fans that his upcoming flick will be doubling down on action and entertainment quotient. Taking to the captions, he wrote, “Promise you guys Double the action! Double the entertainment! Coming to you this eid #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2 coming to theatres near you this Eid”.

Check the post below:

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani dropped in three fire emoticons in the comments section, and lauded his look in the poster. Tiger’s sister too dropped heart and fire emoticons, in appreciation of the poster

Director Ahmed Khan’s wife too expressed her excitement in the comments and wrote, “Woohoo and added loads of emoji party hat and blowing rolls, and black heart emoticons.

After Student Of The Year 2, Heropanti 2 marks the second collaboration between Tara and Tiger. Reports suggest that the movie will also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

Recently, the Munna Michael actor has shot for a song mounted on a large scale at a Mumbai studio.

Earlier in January, Tiger Shroff updated his work album on Instagram and posted a photo of himself from the sets of Heropanti 2. He looked dashing in a sleeveless fur jacket and black jeans, flaunting his six-pack abs. His fierce expression made him look rowdy in the picture, sharing which Tiger Shroff announced the release date of Heropanti 2. The film will open in theatres on Eid – April 29 - this year. “Heropanti level doubled up this schedule! Shooting for one of the most challenging sequences!” wrote Tiger Shroff in the caption.

Tiger Shroff has featured in films like Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3, Student Of The Year 2, Munna Michael and War. His upcoming projects also include Ganapath with Kriti Sanon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.