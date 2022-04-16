Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff Learns Stick Fighting for The Film

When the trailer of ‘Heropanti 2’ was released, the audience was excited to see the incredible action entertainer that Sajid Nadiadwala is about to offer. The makers have so far managed to keep the hype about the film and the audience’s interest elevated by sharing new updates about the films now and then.

Now, it has been learnt that Tiger learnt stick fighting for this project. Sources close to the project have revealed, “Tiger learned the art of stick fighting which he performed for the first time in any of his films. This form comes under the Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu". The latest action package has blown minds and has fascinated netizens. In the upcoming actioner Tiger will be seen justifying that he has no competition when it comes to introducing a new action sequence in his films.

Heropanti 2 will also mark Tiger Shroff’s debut as a playback singer in films. He has lent his voice for the song Miss Hairan, which is composed by none other than maestro AR Rahman himself. The song was loved by fans and many lauded him for this achievement. He was also tagged an ‘all-rounder’ for this.

Advertisement

Sajid Nadiadwala’s franchise Heropanti has given us Tiger Shroff as a new action hero to our industry. The actor has a separate fan base when it comes to bringing the never seen before actions sequences on the big screen. And now, with the sequel of Heropanti 2 he is all set to introduce a new form of action to the audience.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid, and will clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34. Meanwhile, apart from Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff will also be seen in Ganapath Part 1 alongside Kriti Sanon and in Baaghi 4.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.