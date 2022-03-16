Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff Returns as Babloo in New Poster Dropped Ahead of Movie’s Trailer Release

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who is awaiting the release of his upcoming action-thriller Heropanti 2, on Wednesday unveiled an intriguing poster from the film featuring himself. Piquing the curiosity of his fans, the actor announced that the trailer of the film will be released on Thursday, March 17 at 12 noon.

Taking to Instagram, the War actor shared a post in which we see in a suave look as he slipped into a crisp black grey suit and styled his hair back. Tiger looked handsome as ever as he sat in on a car’s bonnet, while goons equipped with lazer guns point at him. The actor looks furious, as he is ready to fight them all. By taking a look at the poster, it seems that the movie’s trailer is going to be filled with high octane action sequences. The poster marks the return of Tiger as Babloo in the second part of the film.

Tiger Shroff captioned the post as, “Action, swag & Heropanti sabko aati nahi,Aur Meri jaati nahi. #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Heropanti2, Directed by @khan_ahmedasas , Trailer out Tomorrow at 12 Noon.”

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and dropped heart and fire emoticons as they got excited for the trailer release of the film.

Earlier, the makers of Heropanti 2, dropped a poster featuring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria as they posed next to each other and channelled their sizzling chemistry. In the poster, Tiger Shroff is seen in a wounded, rustic avatar along with the beautiful Tara by his side. With the unveiling of the poster, the actor promised his fans that his upcoming flick will be doubling down on action and entertainment quotient. Taking to the captions, he wrote, “Promise you guys Double the action! Double the entertainment! Coming to you this eid #SajidNadiadwala’s #Heropanti2 coming to theatres near you this Eid”.

After Student Of The Year 2, Heropanti 2 marks the second collaboration between Tara and Tiger. Reports suggest that the movie will also star Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

Recently, the Munna Michael actor has shot for a song mounted on a large scale at a Mumbai studio.

Tiger Shroff has featured in films like Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3, Student Of The Year 2, Munna Michael and War. His upcoming projects also include Ganapath with Kriti Sanon.

