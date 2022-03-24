Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff Talks About Having An Eid Release Like Salman Khan, Says 'Big Shoes To Fill In'

Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Heropanti 2. The film will hit theatres on 29th April 2022 i.e on Eid. This will be Tiger Shroff’s first-ever Eid release, which is usually and almost always blocked for superstar Salman Khan’s big releases. Whether it was Bodyguard (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Kick (2014), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) or Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021), Salman’s movies are usually booked for Eid only. However, this time it will be Tiger and not Salman on the big screens on Eid.

Recently, Tiger Shroff also talked about the same and mentioned that releasing a movie on the festival of Eid just like Salman Khan is a great responsibility. “Heropanti 2 is my first ever Eid release, a period that has been synonymous to Salman sir because of his blockbuster film releases. I am aware that the shoes are too big to fill but I’m glad that I got this opportunity to entertain the audience around a festive time like this. It’s a huge responsibility but the pressure reduces when I see all the love that is coming my way. I feel grateful,” Tiger shared.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Heropanti 2 was released earlier this month that introduced Tiger as Babloo who is fearless and a perfect fighter. His top-notch action sequences in the trailer were spine-chilling. “Babloo dhundne se nahi…Qismat se milta hain.. 💯Double the action, double the drama, double the entertainment, double the Heropanti 😎 Aur aapki qismat hain achi kyuki aarha hoon mai milne aapse iss Eid," Tiger had written back then while sharing the trailer. The trailer presented Tara Sutaria as Inaaya. However, what had impressed everyone in the trailer was Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s top-class act as Laila. He was introduced as somebody who is the main man behind the world of cybercrime.

Heropanti 2 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The film is written by Rajat Arora and the music is given by A R Rahman. Meanwhile, apart from Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff will also be seen in Ganapath along with Kriti Sanon and in Baaghi 4.

