Heropanti 2 Trailer: Tiger Shroff Impresses All With Action Sequences, But Nawazuddin Siddiqui Grabs All Attention

The trailer of Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 has been released. The movie which is scheduled to be released on Eid this year is one of the most awaited films. However, the trailer has left fans even more excited.

The trailer shares a glimpse of Tiger Shroff’s intense look and makes it clear that the film will be a dose of action, thrill, romance and entertainment. It introduces Tiger as Babloo who is fearless and a perfect fighter. His top-notch action sequences are also spine-chilling. “Agar Laila cybercrime ke dunia ka jadugar hai, to Babloo uss jadugar ka mantar (If Laila is the magician in the world of cybercrime, Babloo is the spell needed for that magician)," the voiceover says describing Babloo. The trailer also presents Tara Sutaria as Inaaya. While it has been revealed that she will fall in love with Babloo aka Tiger, not much about her character has been revealed so far.

However, what has left fans completely impressed is Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s top-class act as Laila. He has been introduced as somebody who is the main man behind the world of cybercrime. Nawazuddin’s acting in the trailer is already winning hearts. Several fans took to the comment section and mentioned that they will watch this movie only for Nawaz. “Nawazuddin is one fire," one of the fans wrote.

Watch Heropanti 2 Trailer Here:

Tiger Shroff also shared the trailer on his Instagram account and wrote, “Babloo dhundne se nahi…Qismat se milta hain.. 💯Double the action, double the drama, double the entertainment, double the Heropanti 😎 Aur aapki qismat hain achi kyuki aarha hoon mai milne aapse iss Eid." His rumoured girlfriend and actress Disha Patani among others was quick to express excitement and drop love in the comment section. “Can’t wait to watch hero," she wrote.

Heropanti 2 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The film is written by Rajat Arora and the music is given by A R Rahman. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

