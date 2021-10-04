Heropanti 2 Wraps Shoot Schedule in UK, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria Back in Mumbai

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria travelled to London last month for a long schedule of their upcoming film, Heropanti 2. The actors were shooting in Mumbai for a month before the commencement of the UK shoot schedule. Now, the two lead actors have returned to Mumbai after successfully completing the international lag of filming. Tiger and Tara were clicked by the paparazzi on Monday morning as they touched down in the city. Both the stars were spotted in their stylish best at the Mumbai airport. They waved at the shutterbugs waiting outside the terminal while practicing social distancing and made their way to their cars en route home.

Tiger, who also starred in the first installment of the Heropanti franchise, shared an update on schedule wrap on Instagram. He posted a compilation of a few stills from a photoshoot and wrote, “End of another long road.”

#TigerShroff's Heropanti 2 London schedule wrap up today…— Bollywood Reporter (@TBR_Offic1al) October 3, 2021

The entire cast and crew of the forthcoming action flick had a gala time in London. The team recently watched James Bond's No Time To Die together after producer Sajid Nadiadwala booked a full theatre to mark the shoot schedule’s completion. Tiger shared the glimpse of a football match he played with Sajid and other members of the unit. The actor quipped, “I don't think my producer is too happy with me scoring a hattrick against him, hope Idon't lose my part.”

A few days ago, Tiger also shared a new official poster of Heropanti 2, featuring alongside Tara. While posting, he shared the film’s release date for fans. “Happy to announce that our film, Heropanti 2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022,” announced Tiger.

In 2014, Tiger marked his Bollywood debut with Heropanti. The film starred Kriti Sanon as the female lead, in her acting debut.

