Heropanti Duo Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Reunite for Ganapath

After making their Hindi film debuts together in Heropanti (2014), Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are all set to reunite for Vikas Bahl's actioner Ganapath. Kriti's casting was confirmed by the makers on Wednesday as a teaser video of her on a bike was also unveiled.

Kriti confirmed her casting as Jassi in Ganapath as she wrote on social media, "Meet JASSI !!

Super Duper Excited for this one!! Teaming up once again with my very special @tigerjackieshroff ! Can't wait for the shoot to begin!❤️ Lets KILL it (sic)!" Ganapath Part 1 will release in 2022.

The shooting for the project will begin in mid 2021.

Talking about the film, director Vikas Bahl said, "I am looking forward to working with one of the best action stars the audience has seen. I believe this film will truly tap into a Tiger nobody has ever seen before."

Ganapath is produced by Jackky Bhagnani . It is planned as the first film of a franchise.

Meanwhile, Kriti is currently shooting for Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. She also has Mimi lined up for release and another movie with Rajkummar Rao in her kitty.