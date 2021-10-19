He's Fine, Don't Believe in Rumours': Actor Ramarajan's Team on His Health

The team of actor Ramarajan has dismissed rumours that he was unwell and in a critical condition. The actor’s PRO Vijayamurali, in a statement, clarified that Ramarajan was fine and requested the public not to believe the rumours.

The PRO said that the actor has given his stories for two films and is also getting himself ready to act in them. The actor is both physically and mentally strong at the moment, Vijayamurali said. “…Ramarajan is absolutely hale and healthy, so do not believe rumours…. He will soon take part in the launch of a film that he is going to act in," Vijayamurali said.

Ramarajan acted in ‘Karagattakaran’ and created a distinct style for himself. In the late eighties and nineties, he was one of the top heroes in Tamil cinema. He primarily acted in rural-themed films such as ‘Namma Ooru Nalla Ooru’, ‘Enga Ooru Paattukaran’ and ‘Karagattakaran’. These all were blockbuster films of that time.

For the past two decades, Ramarajan has been off the limelight. The actor-turned-politician appears in public when he has to campaign for his party the AIADMK. He has been living alone ever since his separation from his wife Nalini.

In September last year, Ramarajan had tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment. He had successfully recovered from the virus after a few days.

Ramarajan was last seen in the 2012 film ‘Medhai’. Since then, he has been living low-profile. He is known for his performances in ‘Enga Ooru Paatukukaran’, ‘Karagattakaran’, ‘Enga Ooru Kavalkaran’ and ‘Paatuku Naan Adimai’ , to name a few.

Ramarajan has also directed nearly 10 films, including ‘Mannukketha Ponnu’, ‘Amman Kovil Vaasalile’ and ‘Gopura Deepam’, and most of them were village-based subjects.

