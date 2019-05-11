Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'He's Here': Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Announce Arrival of Their Fourth Baby

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'He's Here': Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Announce Arrival of Their Fourth Baby
File photo of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, born via surrogacy.

The reality TV star announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy on Twitter. "He's here and he's perfect," Kardashian West simply tweeted.




“Kim and Kanye were both present for the hospital birth on Thursday. They are ecstatic. Their little boy is super cute and looks like Kim," an insider informs PEOPLE.com.

In another post, Kardashian told her fans that the newborn looks exactly like her younger daughter Chicago. "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," she tweeted.




The new baby joins North, Saint and Chicago. Chicago, who's a year and a half, was also born via a gestational carrier. North, the oldest, is five. The new baby is the couple's second son after Saint.

This comes after Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, surprised their mother Kris Jenner, 63, with the news that the surrogate was in labour, during the latter's appearance on The Ellen Show on Thursday.

Back in January, Kim confirmed that they were expecting their fourth child during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Kim delivered naturally to their first two children, but was later warned of the dangers of giving birth to more babies when she battled with life-threatening condition placenta accreta.

Follow @News18Movies for more







Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram