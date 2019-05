'He's Here': Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Announce Arrival of Their Fourth Baby

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, born via surrogacy.The reality TV star announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy on Twitter. "He's here and he's perfect," Kardashian West simply tweeted."Kim and Kanye were both present for the hospital birth on Thursday. They are ecstatic. Their little boy is super cute and looks like Kim," an insider informs PEOPLE.com In another post, Kardashian told her fans that the newborn looks exactly like her younger daughter Chicago. "He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," she tweeted.The new baby joins North, Saint and Chicago. Chicago, who's a year and a half, was also born via a gestational carrier. North, the oldest, is five. The new baby is the couple's second son after Saint.This comes after Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, surprised their mother Kris Jenner, 63, with the news that the surrogate was in labour, during the latter's appearance on The Ellen Show on Thursday.Back in January, Kim confirmed that they were expecting their fourth child during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.Kim delivered naturally to their first two children, but was later warned of the dangers of giving birth to more babies when she battled with life-threatening condition placenta accreta.