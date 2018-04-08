English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
He's Judged Before His Crime is Proven: When Shah Rukh Khan Defended Salman Khan
In an old video that has surfaced on the internet now, Shah Rukh Khan backs Salman Khan in his legal brushes saying it's a negative side of stardom that he's judged even before his crimes are proven.
A file photo of Salman Khan and SRK.
In what came as a big relief for the film industry and the actor's loyal fan base, Salman Khan returned to his Mumbai residence, the Galaxy Apartments on Saturday night. The actor had spent 48 hours at the Jodhpur Central Jail after being convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Several celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Sonu Sood, Subhash Ghai and Jaya Bachchan had expressed their disappointment over the verdict while still others including Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ramesh Taurani, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora among others visited Salman's family post the verdict.
While Shah Rukh Khan hasn't yet commented on the recent verdict, an old video has now surfaced on the internet wherein the actor is backing Salman saying that he often gets judged even before his crime is proven. "Sometimes I believe there are a lot of advantages of being a movie star but there's also a lot of negativity. I think one of the negatives of being a celebrity is that you get judged even before your crime is proved. This has happened time and again with Salman."
"I think by virtue of the impression that stardom that has given to people, they think they can say anything about the stars. That I think is wrong," he says.
He further clarifies that while he is no one to comment on the Indian judiciary, he feels for Salman at a personal level. "I'm nobody and genuinely not someone who can comment on what the law is, we all respect it. But somewhere at a personal level, one feels and wishes all this did not happen to Salman.
Meanwhile, Salman reached his residence in Banda, met his family who were waiting with bated breath and then came out on the balcony to greet and wave at the thousands of frantic fans who erupted in joy at the sight of Khan wearing a smile.
Also Watch
While Shah Rukh Khan hasn't yet commented on the recent verdict, an old video has now surfaced on the internet wherein the actor is backing Salman saying that he often gets judged even before his crime is proven. "Sometimes I believe there are a lot of advantages of being a movie star but there's also a lot of negativity. I think one of the negatives of being a celebrity is that you get judged even before your crime is proved. This has happened time and again with Salman."
"I think by virtue of the impression that stardom that has given to people, they think they can say anything about the stars. That I think is wrong," he says.
Muhabbat Baato dosto Nafrat already bhut phel chuki hai.— Ilyazz Shaikh ♻ (@IlyazzSrkian) April 6, 2018
Salman Khan is good person just because of some issues don't hate him.
Respect the Law, Respect The People's if you can't than please do your work don't creat problem
Thinking like King @iamsrk#BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/QFX4fUouYN
He further clarifies that while he is no one to comment on the Indian judiciary, he feels for Salman at a personal level. "I'm nobody and genuinely not someone who can comment on what the law is, we all respect it. But somewhere at a personal level, one feels and wishes all this did not happen to Salman.
Meanwhile, Salman reached his residence in Banda, met his family who were waiting with bated breath and then came out on the balcony to greet and wave at the thousands of frantic fans who erupted in joy at the sight of Khan wearing a smile.
Salman Khan addresses fans from his residence after being released from the Jodhpur jail on Saturday. He is accompanied by his mother Salma, father Salim and sister Arpita's son Ahil. #SalmanGetsBail pic.twitter.com/8LCwkNk6ua— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 7, 2018
Also Watch
-
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Thursday 05 April , 2018
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Thursday 05 April , 2018 Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|6
|2
|2
|10
|1
|Australia
|23
|17
|21
|61
|2
|England
|14
|14
|6
|34
|4
|Canada
|5
|8
|6
|19
|5
|South Africa
|4
|0
|3
|7
|6
|Scotland
|3
|6
|7
|16
|7
|New Zealand
|3
|5
|5
|13
|8
|Wales
|2
|3
|2
|7
|9
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Cyprus
|1
|0
|1
|2
|11
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|13
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|14
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Samoa
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Kenya
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Matte Green Tata Safari Storme for the Indian Army: Detailed Image Gallery
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Launched in 2018
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- Twitter Suspends One Million Accounts For Promoting Terrorism
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation