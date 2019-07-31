Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

He’s Not Aggressive in Real Life, That’s Him Only on Field, Says Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in a private Tuscan wedding on December 11, 2017.

Updated:July 31, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli.
Through he is notoriously infamous for his aggression on the field, Anushka Sharma says her husband and the captain of India’s cricket team Virat Kohli is the calmest person she knows.

“He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met. Off the field, he’s so relaxed. You can ask my friends, my team. He’s like that on field only because he’s so passionate. He’s not aggressive in real life. That’s only his demeanour on the field. He’s the most shaant person I know. I look at him and I’m like, ‘Wow! You’re so chill,’” she told Filmfare in a recent interview.

Talking about the importance of partners respecting each other’s work, she said, “I’m never going to be like, ‘Oh please spend more time with me at the cost of your work’. No, please do your work. He’s the same with me. When you respect each other’s work and your own, there’s respect in the marriage.”

Anushka, who is Filmfare’s cover star for its August 2019 edition, also spoke at length about her equation with Virat. “I’m married to my best friend, my confidant, someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. You talk about being misunderstood in life and then you meet someone, who understands you completely.

“Then the world doesn’t exist. So for him and me, when we’re together, the world ceases to exist. We find solace in one another because of the similarities we share as people. Even when we were dating each other, it was the same thing. I feel extremely happy because he’s my family," she said.

On the professional front, Anushka is currently busy with her production ventures, including a web series for Netflix titled Mai

Loading...
