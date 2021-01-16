He's Not Worthy: Marvel Fans Not Pleased to See Thor Like Hammer with 'Trump' Written Over it

United States President Donald Trump will conclude his term soon. Before President-elect Joe Biden takes up the office, Trump and his family are moving out of the White House, and pictures of their 'moving out' are already up on the Internet. One of the pictures shared online features a rare piece of pop culture collection. Along with Trump's luggage, a person was spotted carrying a large hammer, very similar to that of Marvel's superhero Thor with "TRUMP" written over it.

The image shared by Reuters is captioned as: "A person with the National Archives and Records Administration carries a large hammer engraved with the word 'Trump' at the White House in Washington, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott."

While it is unclear if it's a rare collection item, Marvel fans aren't very pleased to see it with Trump.

Commenting on the photo a user wrote, "He's not worthy," while another said, "They found the Thor's hammer from that stupid Hydra Captain America storyline."

A third user gave a reference to Norse mythology saying, "A Thors hammer with Trumps name. He is desecrating the Nordic God. The wrat will hit him and his family harsly with no mercy. Do not mess with the wikings."

Meanwhile, director Taika Waititi, who in 2017 helmed Thor Ragnarok, is set to direct Thor: Love And Thunder. The film sees Chris Hemsworth returning as the God of Thunder.

Waititi took the franchise to new comedic heights as he introduced hard-drinking Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and exiled Avenger Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in Thor: Ragnorak. The much anticipated Love And Thunder will catch up with Thor and Valkyrie after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor: Love And Thunder. She will be the first female to play the superhero Thor.