Disha Patani on Tiger Shroff: He's Shy and I'm Shy So Nobody is Breaking the Ice
Disha, who is currently busy with the promotions of Salman Khan-starrer 'Bharat', first time openly spoke about her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff.
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff shot down rumours that they were dating a few months back when they said they were just friends-- but shared similar posts of them flaunting ring on that finger, on their respective social media accounts on the same day, fueling speculation they're indeed 'a thing.'
The post came after months of ups and downs for the two, who reportedly hit it off on the set of their first music video together, and apparently went on to break up and make up eventually.
Disha, who is currently busy with the promotions of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, first time openly spoke about her rumoured relationship with Tiger during her interview with Bollywood Hungama.
Disha took a question from a Twitter user who asked, “Why don’t you both accept your relationship? People love you both as a couple.”
“I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him," Disha, without mincing her words, responded.
Read: I Don't Have Any Pals Other Than Tiger Shroff in the Film Industry, Says Disha Patani
She continued, "Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”
Disha and Tiger, who worked together in Baaghi 2, are often spotted on dates in and around Mumbai. Disha also shares a good rapport with Tiger's sister Krishna and his mother Ayesha Shroff. They have often been spotted bonding over lunch outings.
