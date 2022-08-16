'Hey Hottie, Happy Birthday': Raj Hanchanale's Post For Wife Molly Deswal

Raj Hanchanale and his wife Molly Deswal are one of the most loved couples in the Marathi Television Industry. Their chemistry and bond are loved by their fans. On Monday, the occasion was Molly’s birthday, and Raj shared two romantic pictures on social media to wish his wife. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “Hey hottie, Happy Birthday”. He also used hashtags like wife, birthday girl, moon, balcony view, and many more. Seeing these adorable photos, fans could not keep their calm. They showered a lot of wishes on Molly and appreciated the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAJ T HANCHANALE (@raj_hanchanale)



Raj Hanchanale always stays in the limelight due to his personal life. After dating for many years, Raj and Molly got married last year. And now a few days ago, the couple shifted to their new house. They have shared a few photos of their new residence on social media.

Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “New Home New Adventures New Memories.” In the photos, Molly looked every bit gorgeous in a blue cotton printed saree and Raj looked handsome as always in a white kurta. Seeing the post, fans were delighted and congratulated them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAJ T HANCHANALE (@raj_hanchanale)



On the work front, Raj is currently busy working on the Marathi show Jivachi Hotiya Kahili. Pratiksha Shivankar plays the female lead in the series. It also features Atul Kale, Seema Deshmukh, and Gargi Ranade in the supporting role.

This drama is directed by Subodh Khanolkar, Omkar Kate, and Sujay Hande. The show is being made under the banner of Ocean Film Company and is broadcasted on Sony Marathi from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm. The series is also available online on Sony Liv.

On the other hand, Molly is also busy with her work but they always make time for each other.

