'Hey, Male Anuradha Paudwal': Anup Jalota Mocked for Remembering Meena Kumari as Female Guru Dutt

Of late, Anup Jalota has been courting a lot of controversies. Last year, he made headlines, when the popular devotional singer participated in television reality show Bigg Boss 12. Jalota became one of the most talked-about contestants as he acknowledged his relationship with Jasleen Matharu, who was 37 years younger than him. However, after the show, the two denied being in a relationship.

And now, he is receiving flack for calling legendary actress Meena Kumari as 'female Guru Dutt'. On Meena Kumari's birth anniversary, Jalota took to Twitter to remember the actress and recognise her contributions to the Indian cinema. He wrote, "Remembering the Female Guru Dutt, #MeenaKumari ji for her exceptional contribution to this Industry today. #birthannivarsary #tragedyqueen #pakeezah (sic)."

Soon after, when fans noticed his post, they rushed to the comment section to mock the singer. While some tagged him as 'male Anuradha Paudwal', others tried to make a point that Meena Kumari was a name big enough and she doesn't need to be compared to Guru Dutt.

While one of them wrote, "Why is she a female Guru Dutt? She was a legend in her own right and doesn't need to piggyback off the name of a man to be remembered." Another commented, "Waiting for the day when you'll tweet like male Meena Kumari for Guru Dutt."

"You are asking for trouble when you call Meena Kumari as a shadow of another person. Your intentions may not wrong, but choice of words is failing you and insulting #MeenaKumari and her fans," tweeted another user.

Do not expect respect from people like @anupjalota and minakumari ji ko kisi hero ki Nam ki jarurat nahi hai wo khud me hi eak Mahan kalakar thi — Chandan dutta (@Cpdutta) August 2, 2019

Hello Male Anuradha Paudwal..... — Laxman (@RampurKaLaxman_) August 3, 2019

Like you're the male Anuradha Paudwal. — -j- (@jasj1v) August 1, 2019

Waiting for the day when you'll tweet like male Meena Kumari for Guru Dutt — लड़ेन्द्र मोढी ।। کولبیر سینگ (@ItsKulbeer) August 2, 2019

What a lousy thing to say for an actress and achiever par excellence! You have completely lost your marbles! — bhavna (@BhavanaArt) August 2, 2019

You are asking for trouble when you call Meena Kumari as a shadow of another person. Your intentions may not wrong, but choice of words is failing you and insulting #MeenaKumari and her fans. — Baishakh Mishra 🇮🇳 🌈 🇺🇸 (@baishakh) August 2, 2019

And you are female Anuradha Paudwal — Kharrasachha (@kharrasachha) August 3, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.