Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

'Hey, Male Anuradha Paudwal': Anup Jalota Mocked for Remembering Meena Kumari as Female Guru Dutt

On Meena Kumari's birth anniversary, Jalota took to Twitter to remember the actress and called her 'female Guru Dutt'.

News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Hey, Male Anuradha Paudwal': Anup Jalota Mocked for Remembering Meena Kumari as Female Guru Dutt
Bhajan singer Anup Jalota.
Loading...

Of late, Anup Jalota has been courting a lot of controversies. Last year, he made headlines, when the popular devotional singer participated in television reality show Bigg Boss 12. Jalota became one of the most talked-about contestants as he acknowledged his relationship with Jasleen Matharu, who was 37 years younger than him. However, after the show, the two denied being in a relationship.

And now, he is receiving flack for calling legendary actress Meena Kumari as 'female Guru Dutt'. On Meena Kumari's birth anniversary, Jalota took to Twitter to remember the actress and recognise her contributions to the Indian cinema. He wrote, "Remembering the Female Guru Dutt, #MeenaKumari ji for her exceptional contribution to this Industry today. #birthannivarsary #tragedyqueen #pakeezah (sic)."

Soon after, when fans noticed his post, they rushed to the comment section to mock the singer. While some tagged him as 'male Anuradha Paudwal', others tried to make a point that Meena Kumari was a name big enough and she doesn't need to be compared to Guru Dutt.

While one of them wrote, "Why is she a female Guru Dutt? She was a legend in her own right and doesn't need to piggyback off the name of a man to be remembered." Another commented, "Waiting for the day when you'll tweet like male Meena Kumari for Guru Dutt."

"You are asking for trouble when you call Meena Kumari as a shadow of another person. Your intentions may not wrong, but choice of words is failing you and insulting #MeenaKumari and her fans," tweeted another user.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram