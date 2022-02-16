Hey Sinamika Trailer: Aditi Rao Hydari Fears Losing Dulquer Salmaan To Kajal Aggarwal In New Film. Watch

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hey Sinamika Trailer Out: Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal are entangled in an emotional love triangle. Watch the trailer here.

The trailer of Hey Sinamika, Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal’s new film, is out and it promises an emotional roller coaster. The trailer revealed that the love story will revolve around three people — Mouna (Aditi), a weather scientist who falls in love with Yaazhan (Dulquer), a quirky and loving guy. They fall in love and marry soon after. Yaazhan decides to become a house-husband.

While Mouna loves him, she cannot tolerant his yapping any longer. Mouna begins to fall out of love and starts considering separating from him. Just as she begins to consider a way to part from him, Malarvizhi (Kajal) walks into their lives and befriends Yaazhan. As they grow closer, Mouna feels jealous until finally her relationship with Yaazhan starts to sour. The trailer also hints that Malarvizhi also hurts Yaazhan.

Will the couple end up separating or will things work out in their favour? We’ll have to wait until the movie releases to find out. The trailer also gives a nod to the song Hey Sinamika, from Dulquer’s film O Kadhal Kanmani, aka OK Kanmani.

Hey Sinamika is directed by Brinda ‘Master’, who has choreographed many songs in all south Indian languages, Hindi and English. He is making her directorial debut with ‘Hey Sinamika’, produced by Jio Studios. Global One Studios is the Associate Producer of the film.

Speaking about the movie, Brinda said in a press release, “This is a feel-good flick. Youngsters would love it for sure. At the same time, audiences from all age groups can also enjoy the movie. It will be an entertaining mix of emotions." Govind Vasantha of ’96’ fame has scored the music and songs of the movie. A few songs have already been released and are receiving love from fans.

Hey Sinamika will release in theatres on March 3, 2022, in Tamil Telugu, and Kannada.

first published:February 16, 2022, 18:30 IST