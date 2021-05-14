Hiba Nawab on Eid Celebrations with Her Family: Will Eat Lots of Food and Pray for India

TV actress Hiba Nawab is currently in Bareilly with her family where they will be having Eid celebrations. In an interaction with us, she opened up about fasting and what meals she enjoyed while off-duty. She also shares what is in store for the fans when she returns to the shooting of her ongoing show Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai.

Talking about the time during Ramzan, she shared, “It has been nice because I have been spending time with my family. It is very difficult to keep rozas when you are shooting. I did fast throughout the month. For Sehri, my go to meal was Khajla. That was the last thing I ate every Sehri. For Iftar, I really loved eating baigan ka pakora."

Eid celebrations will be low profile for Hiba and her family amid the coronavirus crisis. Her prayers will be that the country heals soon. “Eid will be very low key with my family members only. We will be eating lots of food, wishing everybody and praying for the well being of the people and the country heals soon."

Hiba has a message for the fans of her comedy show Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai. “I want the viewers to know that I will be back on the sets soon to entertain them. Till then, I want everyone to stay safe and be positive. Thank you for all the love and appreciation they have given me till now. I love them a lot and can’t wait for them to see me on their TV set," she signs off.

