English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki Expected to Cross Rs 100 Crore Mark in China
Rani Mukerji's Hichki was released in over 38,000 screens in China on October 2.
Hichki was released on October 2 in China.
Loading...
Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki seems to be turning tables in China. As per Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh the Siddharth P Malhotra-directed movie is expected to cross the Rs 100-crore mark in the country on Sunday.
Tweeting the box office figures, Adarsh wrote: "#Hichki will cross $10 mn today [second Sun] in #China... Second Sat biz [$ 1.72 mn] is almost at par with first Sat biz [$ 1.74 mn], which is REMARKABLE... Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in #China...[Week 2] Fri $ 730,000 Sat $ 1.72 mn Total: $ 9.80 mn [₹ 71.88 cr]" (sic)
According to the figures posted by him, Hichki has so far grossed USD 9.50 million (approximately Rs 71.88 crore at the current exchange) in China after its release on October 2. Initially, it was released in over 38,000 screens. However, the number dropped to 13,808 after eight days.
In the film, Mukerji portrays the role of a teacher who deals with tourette syndrome. Her convincing and spirited performance was not only appreciated back home but was also lauded at various foreign film festivals.
"I find it amazing that films can cross over to different cultures and languages because of its universal story. Hichki is a reflection of society, a reflection of how we all have weaknesses and we need to overcome them to make the world a better place," the actress had earlier told IANS.
Tweeting the box office figures, Adarsh wrote: "#Hichki will cross $10 mn today [second Sun] in #China... Second Sat biz [$ 1.72 mn] is almost at par with first Sat biz [$ 1.74 mn], which is REMARKABLE... Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in #China...[Week 2] Fri $ 730,000 Sat $ 1.72 mn Total: $ 9.80 mn [₹ 71.88 cr]" (sic)
#Hichki will cross $ 10 mn today [second Sun] in #China... Second Sat biz [$ 1.72 mn] is almost at par with first Sat biz [$ 1.74 mn], which is REMARKABLE... Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in #China...Fri $ 730,000
[Week 2]
Sat $ 1.72 mn
Total: $ 9.80 mn [₹ 71.88 cr]
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2018
According to the figures posted by him, Hichki has so far grossed USD 9.50 million (approximately Rs 71.88 crore at the current exchange) in China after its release on October 2. Initially, it was released in over 38,000 screens. However, the number dropped to 13,808 after eight days.
In the film, Mukerji portrays the role of a teacher who deals with tourette syndrome. Her convincing and spirited performance was not only appreciated back home but was also lauded at various foreign film festivals.
"I find it amazing that films can cross over to different cultures and languages because of its universal story. Hichki is a reflection of society, a reflection of how we all have weaknesses and we need to overcome them to make the world a better place," the actress had earlier told IANS.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Viswanathan Anand Beats Raunak Sadhwani, S Kidambi Holds Vladimir Kramnik in Isle of Man
- This Photo of Hugh Jackman Gazing Fondly at Priyanka Chopra is Breaking the Internet; See Pic
- Netflix, Sex, Booze: Things Millennials are Ready to Give Up to Travel the World
- Massive Dussehra Car Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh in October 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
- Honda Activa Crosses 2 Crore Sales Milestone, Creates Record in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...