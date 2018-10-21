Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki Expected to Cross Rs 100 Crore Mark in China



#Hichki will cross $ 10 mn today [second Sun] in #China... Second Sat biz [$ 1.72 mn] is almost at par with first Sat biz [$ 1.74 mn], which is REMARKABLE... Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in #China...

[Week 2]

Fri $ 730,000

Sat $ 1.72 mn

Total: $ 9.80 mn [₹ 71.88 cr]

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2018

According to the figures posted by him, Hichki has so far grossed USD 9.50 million (approximately Rs 71.88 crore at the current exchange) in China after its release on October 2. Initially, it was released in over 38,000 screens. However, the number dropped to 13,808 after eight days.In the film, Mukerji portrays the role of a teacher who deals with tourette syndrome. Her convincing and spirited performance was not only appreciated back home but was also lauded at various foreign film festivals."I find it amazing that films can cross over to different cultures and languages because of its universal story. Hichki is a reflection of society, a reflection of how we all have weaknesses and we need to overcome them to make the world a better place," the actress had earlier told IANS.