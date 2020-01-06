‘High’ Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani Want to Kill Everyone in Malang Trailer
Two of the four—Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani—seem to be dating. The other two—Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu—seem to be finding whosoever is left to be killed in Goa.
Aditya Roy Kapur in a still from Malang.
Filmmaker Mohit Suri has a strange obsession with a murderer on a loose, but what could be better than this? More murderers on prowl.
In his new film, Suri has gone full throttle and presented at least four people looking out for prey. They have a simple philosophy behind killing victims: It gives them a certain kind of ‘high’.
Two of the four—Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani—seem to be dating. The other two—Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu—seem to be finding whosoever is left to be killed in Goa.
And because it’s Goa, there are bikinis, music festivals and many mentions of being ‘high’. Thank you Bollywood for confirming stereotypes.
We witness people jumping off cliffs, laughing inconsolably and flashing tattoos, because this is what the killers do in a Suri film. There’s a kind of colour riot too with techno music in the background. How would you get the ‘Goa feel’ otherwise?
Slowly and then very slowly, even in a less than 3-minute video, we are told that there could be some heartbroken lovers as well, or maybe the ones who have seen Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 more than once. Some screaming and a little skin show is a bonus.
Some very chiselled bodies would try their best to convince you that it’s different than a Kashyap ghetto, which likes to remain in dark forever.
Malang, which has an apt tagline Unleash the Madness, is set to hit the screens on February 7, 2010.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Not Angry, Young Man?' Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Tweet Post JNU Attack Causes Furore Online
- Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Slaps Sidharth Shukla After His 'Jealous' Comments
- The Rs 149 Prepaid Recharge Battle: More Data on Reliance Jio Than Airtel And Vodafone
- Transfer News and Rumours Live: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android, iOS Phones from February 2020