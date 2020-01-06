‘High’ Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani Want to Kill Everyone in Malang Trailer

Filmmaker Mohit Suri has a strange obsession with a murderer on a loose, but what could be better than this? More murderers on prowl.

In his new film, Suri has gone full throttle and presented at least four people looking out for prey. They have a simple philosophy behind killing victims: It gives them a certain kind of ‘high’.

Two of the four—Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani—seem to be dating. The other two—Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu—seem to be finding whosoever is left to be killed in Goa.

And because it’s Goa, there are bikinis, music festivals and many mentions of being ‘high’. Thank you Bollywood for confirming stereotypes.

We witness people jumping off cliffs, laughing inconsolably and flashing tattoos, because this is what the killers do in a Suri film. There’s a kind of colour riot too with techno music in the background. How would you get the ‘Goa feel’ otherwise?

Slowly and then very slowly, even in a less than 3-minute video, we are told that there could be some heartbroken lovers as well, or maybe the ones who have seen Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 more than once. Some screaming and a little skin show is a bonus.

Some very chiselled bodies would try their best to convince you that it’s different than a Kashyap ghetto, which likes to remain in dark forever.

Malang, which has an apt tagline Unleash the Madness, is set to hit the screens on February 7, 2010.

