High Rated Gabru: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor's Quirky Chemistry Lights Up The Screen

It was actor Varun Dhawan who suggested High rated Gabru to the makers of Nawabzaade, an upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy by Jayesh Pradhan.

News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2018, 2:26 PM IST
After teasing fans for months, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor reunite on-screen for a special song for Nawabzaade. High Rated Gabru, by Guru Randhawa, features Varun and Shraddha dancing with their ABCD 2 co-stars and Nawabzaade actors and choreographers Raghav Juyal, Punit J. Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande.

"This is my fourth song that has been picked for a Bollywood film after songs in movies 'Hindi Medium' and 'Tumhari Sulu'. It's an exciting period for me as I am getting to work with a lot of new people," Guru said in a statement.

It was actor Varun Dhawan who suggested "High rated Gabru" to the makers of Nawabzaade, an upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy by Jayesh Pradhan.

"I was all charged when I heard that we were recreating the song with Varun paji. I've always been waiting for that. We have tried to maintain the vibe of the song with a few improvisations in lyrics," he added.

Nawabzaade is produced by Remo D'souza and directed by Jayesh Pradhan.

(With inputs from IANS)

