High Rated Gabru: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor's Quirky Chemistry Lights Up The Screen

After teasing fans for months, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor reunite on-screen for a special song for Nawabzaade. High Rated Gabru, by Guru Randhawa, features Varun and Shraddha dancing with their ABCD 2 co-stars and Nawabzaade actors and choreographers Raghav Juyal, Punit J. Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande."This is my fourth song that has been picked for a Bollywood film after songs in movies 'Hindi Medium' and 'Tumhari Sulu'. It's an exciting period for me as I am getting to work with a lot of new people," Guru said in a statement.It was actor Varun Dhawan who suggested "High rated Gabru" to the makers of Nawabzaade, an upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy by Jayesh Pradhan."I was all charged when I heard that we were recreating the song with Varun paji. I've always been waiting for that. We have tried to maintain the vibe of the song with a few improvisations in lyrics," he added.Nawabzaade is produced by Remo D'souza and directed by Jayesh Pradhan.(With inputs from IANS)