High School Kids Recreate Avengers Endgame Final Epic Battle Scene; Mark Ruffalo 'Mindblown'

Mark Ruffalo shared a video of a Marvel-themed high school performance on his Twitter handle.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
It has become a common thing for fans to make parodies or recreate important parts of their favorite films in unusual ways. Such recreations often grab the eyes of directors and actors who often enjoy it. A recent recap of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame performed at a public high school has now grabbed the attention of Mark Ruffalo.

 

Walden Grove High School from Arizona saw their PAC dance team perform at their school's homecoming. The dance performance which saw the performers dress up as Marvel characters included a recap of the last two The Avengers films. The video of the performance which was uploaded on YouTube was later shared by Mark Ruffalo who called it "mindblowing".

 

 

Apart from sound clips from the films, the performance included songs like Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody, and Redbone's Come and Get Your Love among many others.

 

 

Interestingly, it was later pointed out in the comments that all of the songs featured in the dance were actually intended to represent each of the Infinity Stones. The video also revealed that the PAC dance team is a high school team that fundraised the money for their costumes.

 

The dance team is particularly known for its pop-culture performances. In the previous year for their Homecoming, the team had performed a Harry Potter-themed dance and even a Wizard of Oz dance before that. Considering this, the team is probably already planning their next Homecoming performance by now.

